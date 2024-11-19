DFS Furniture Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Holdings

DFS Furniture (GB:DFS) has released an update.

DFS Furniture PLC has announced a change in major holdings as Janus Henderson Group PLC adjusted its stake in the company. The group’s voting rights in DFS now amount to 4.997414%, following a decrease from the previous 5.384244%. This shift could influence investor sentiment and the company’s stock dynamics in the financial markets.

