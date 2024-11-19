News & Insights

Stocks

DFS Furniture Sees Shift in Major Shareholder Holdings

November 19, 2024 — 04:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DFS Furniture (GB:DFS) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

DFS Furniture PLC has announced a change in major holdings as Janus Henderson Group PLC adjusted its stake in the company. The group’s voting rights in DFS now amount to 4.997414%, following a decrease from the previous 5.384244%. This shift could influence investor sentiment and the company’s stock dynamics in the financial markets.

For further insights into GB:DFS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.