DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS) Price Target Decreased by 7.01% to 169.15

The average one-year price target for DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS) has been revised to 169.15 / share. This is an decrease of 7.01% from the prior estimate of 181.90 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 126.25 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.57% from the latest reported closing price of 111.60 / share.

DFS Furniture Maintains 2.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.69%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in DFS Furniture. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFS is 0.03%, a decrease of 20.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.19% to 4,201K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,222K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 540K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 13.59% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 501K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares, representing an increase of 12.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 0.31% over the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 351K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 15.11% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 328K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 12.56% over the last quarter.

