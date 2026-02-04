DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS) Price Target Increased by 10.42% to 261.53

The average one-year price target for DFS Furniture (LSE:DFS) has been revised to 261.53 GBX / share. This is an increase of 10.42% from the prior estimate of 236.84 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 232.30 GBX to a high of 341.25 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from the latest reported closing price of 199.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in DFS Furniture. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 24.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFS is 0.02%, an increase of 12.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.77% to 3,583K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,186K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 5.79% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 671K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares , representing an increase of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 8.31% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 610K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 664K shares , representing a decrease of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 5.70% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 221K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 3.63% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 199K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing an increase of 15.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 5.50% over the last quarter.

