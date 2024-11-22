News & Insights

DFS Furniture Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

November 22, 2024 — 10:37 am EST

DFS Furniture (GB:DFS) has released an update.

DFS Furniture PLC successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. The company continues to lead the UK market in living room furniture with a robust integrated retail network. This solid backing from shareholders and market position highlights DFS’s commitment to sustainable growth and quality service.

