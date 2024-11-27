DFR Gold Inc. Announces Leadership Change

Diamond Fields Resources Inc (TSE:DFR) has released an update.
DFR Gold Inc. announced the resignation of Carlo Baravalle from its Board of Directors, a move that reshapes the company’s leadership as it focuses on its West African gold portfolio. With Baravalle’s departure, the board now consists of four directors, including two independent members, as the company continues its exploration and mine development activities. This transition highlights DFR’s strategic efforts in managing its gold projects in Burkina Faso and Nigeria.
