DFIN vs. RNG: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Internet - Software and Services sector might want to consider either Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) or RingCentral (RNG). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while RingCentral has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that DFIN is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

DFIN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.80, while RNG has a forward P/E of 259.24. We also note that DFIN has a PEG ratio of 6.09. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RNG currently has a PEG ratio of 15.09.

Another notable valuation metric for DFIN is its P/B ratio of 1.29. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, RNG has a P/B of 54.43.

Based on these metrics and many more, DFIN holds a Value grade of A, while RNG has a Value grade of F.

DFIN is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that DFIN is likely the superior value option right now.

