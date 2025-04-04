Markets
DFIC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

April 04, 2025

In trading on Friday, shares of the DFIC ETF (Symbol: DFIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.04, changing hands as low as $25.92 per share. DFIC shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average: DFIC 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DFIC's low point in its 52 week range is $24.93 per share, with $28.8862 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.77.

