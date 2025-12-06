DFI Retail Group Holdings (DFILF) Price Target Increased by 32.50% to 4.01

The average one-year price target for DFI Retail Group Holdings (OTCPK:DFILF) has been revised to $4.01 / share. This is an increase of 32.50% from the prior estimate of $3.02 dated May 10, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.02 to a high of $4.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 113.11% from the latest reported closing price of $1.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in DFI Retail Group Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFILF is 0.13%, an increase of 11.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 39,036K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SFGIX - Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund Investor holds 15,249K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 6,240K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,359K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFILF by 3.85% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,519K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,486K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFILF by 27.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,677K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SFVLX - Seafarer Overseas Value Fund Investor Class holds 1,139K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

