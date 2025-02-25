News & Insights

Stocks
DFH

$DFH stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 25, 2025 — 10:30 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$DFH stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,486,890 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $DFH:

$DFH Insider Trading Activity

$DFH insiders have traded $DFH stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DFH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PATRICK O. ZALUPSKI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 618,704 shares for an estimated $19,691,381.
  • WILLIAM RADFORD II LOVETT has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 345,405 shares for an estimated $11,579,430.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DFH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $DFH stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $DFH on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

DFH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.