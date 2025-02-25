$DFH stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DFH stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,486,890 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DFH:
$DFH Insider Trading Activity
$DFH insiders have traded $DFH stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DFH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK O. ZALUPSKI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 618,704 shares for an estimated $19,691,381.
- WILLIAM RADFORD II LOVETT has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 345,405 shares for an estimated $11,579,430.
$DFH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $DFH stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,233,530 shares (+97.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,974,243
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,375,305 shares (+199.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,003,347
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 828,368 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,276,123
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 607,470 shares (-90.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,135,826
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 605,508 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,090,171
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 594,592 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,836,155
- STATE STREET CORP added 462,791 shares (+39.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,769,146
