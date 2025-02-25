$DFH stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DFH stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,486,890 of trading volume.

$DFH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DFH:

$DFH insiders have traded $DFH stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DFH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK O. ZALUPSKI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 618,704 shares for an estimated $19,691,381 .

. WILLIAM RADFORD II LOVETT has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 345,405 shares for an estimated $11,579,430.

$DFH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $DFH stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

