DFH or NVR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Building Products - Home Builders sector have probably already heard of Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH) and NVR (NVR). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Dream Finders Homes Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while NVR has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that DFH is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

DFH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.35, while NVR has a forward P/E of 9.23. We also note that DFH has a PEG ratio of 0.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NVR currently has a PEG ratio of 7.16.

Another notable valuation metric for DFH is its P/B ratio of 2.09. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NVR has a P/B of 4.55.

Based on these metrics and many more, DFH holds a Value grade of B, while NVR has a Value grade of D.

DFH is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that DFH is likely the superior value option right now.



