DFGR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (Symbol: DFGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.84, changing hands as low as $26.75 per share. Dimensional Global Real Estate shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFGR's low point in its 52 week range is $22.90 per share, with $27.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.84.

