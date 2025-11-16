DFDS A (CPSE:DFDS) Price Target Decreased by 10.51% to 117.30

The average one-year price target for DFDS A (CPSE:DFDS) has been revised to 117,30 kr. / share. This is a decrease of 10.51% from the prior estimate of 131,07 kr. dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80,80 kr. to a high of 157,50 kr. / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.30% from the latest reported closing price of 88,00 kr. / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in DFDS A. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFDS is 0.04%, an increase of 7.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.88% to 3,064K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 411K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares , representing a decrease of 9.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFDS by 9.96% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 405K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing an increase of 14.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFDS by 3.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 256K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares , representing a decrease of 10.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFDS by 8.37% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 241K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares , representing a decrease of 77.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFDS by 30.94% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 229K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFDS by 23.49% over the last quarter.

