DFCF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the DFCF ETF (Symbol: DFCF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.33, changing hands as high as $41.44 per share. DFCF shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFCF's low point in its 52 week range is $39.48 per share, with $42.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.30.

