DFAX Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the DFAX ETF (Symbol: DFAX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.61, changing hands as low as $25.48 per share. DFAX shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFAX's low point in its 52 week range is $22.32 per share, with $27.3286 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.