DFAU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the DFAU ETF (Symbol: DFAU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.69, changing hands as high as $29.76 per share. DFAU shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFAU's low point in its 52 week range is $26.12 per share, with $32.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.78.

