DFAU Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DFAU

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the DFAU ETF (Symbol: DFAU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.44, changing hands as high as $28.52 per share. DFAU shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFAU's low point in its 52 week range is $24.62 per share, with $33.3599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.46.

