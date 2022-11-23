DFAU Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DFAU

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the DFAU ETF (Symbol: DFAU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.44, changing hands as high as $28.52 per share. DFAU shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DFAU's low point in its 52 week range is $24.62 per share, with $33.3599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.46.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BXS
LAUR Average Annual Return
BTI Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.