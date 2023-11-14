DFAT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the DFAT ETF (Symbol: DFAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.66, changing hands as high as $46.31 per share. DFAT shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFAT's low point in its 52 week range is $41.1631 per share, with $50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.42.

