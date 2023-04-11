DFAT Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DFAT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the DFAT ETF (Symbol: DFAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.17, changing hands as high as $44.32 per share. DFAT shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DFAT's low point in its 52 week range is $38.5896 per share, with $50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.23.
Also see: Best Dividend Stocks Analysts Like
AIV market cap history
EWC YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.