DFAS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the DFAS ETF (Symbol: DFAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.68, changing hands as low as $53.55 per share. DFAS shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DFAS's low point in its 52 week range is $46.108 per share, with $58.0472 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.73.
