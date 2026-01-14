Markets
DFAR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

January 14, 2026 — 11:05 am EST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (Symbol: DFAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.39, changing hands as high as $23.47 per share. Dimensional US Real Estate shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Dimensional US Real Estate 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DFAR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.32 per share, with $24.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.32.

