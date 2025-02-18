DFAR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (Symbol: DFAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.71, changing hands as low as $23.70 per share. Dimensional US Real Estate shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFAR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.32 per share, with $26.1198 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.88.

