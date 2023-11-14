DFAE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the DFAE ETF (Symbol: DFAE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.08, changing hands as high as $23.10 per share. DFAE shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFAE's low point in its 52 week range is $21.43 per share, with $24.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.10.

