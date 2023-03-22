DFAE Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DFAE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the DFAE ETF (Symbol: DFAE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.41, changing hands as high as $22.43 per share. DFAE shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFAE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFAE's low point in its 52 week range is $19.43 per share, with $27.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.41.

