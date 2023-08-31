Dexxos Participacoes S.A (BSP:DEXP3) Price Target Increased by 16.05% to 11.84

The average one-year price target for Dexxos Participacoes S.A (BSP:DEXP3) has been revised to 11.84 / share. This is an increase of 16.05% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.72 to a high of 12.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.13% from the latest reported closing price of 11.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dexxos Participacoes S.A. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEXP3 is 0.00%, an increase of 26.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 21K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEEX - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVSE - Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

