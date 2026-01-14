Dexxos Participações (BOVESPA:DEXP3) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 10.88

The average one-year price target for Dexxos Participações (BOVESPA:DEXP3) has been revised to R$10.88 / share. This is a decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of R$12.24 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R$10.77 to a high of R$11.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.07% from the latest reported closing price of R$7.88 / share.

Dexxos Participações Maintains 10.57% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 10.57%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.45% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dexxos Participações. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEXP3 is 0.00%, an increase of 73.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.64% to 21K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEEX - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVSE - Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

