News & Insights

Oil

Dexus sells Sydney office building at 16% discount for $188 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

August 17, 2023 — 08:41 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Recasts first paragraph, adds details and background in paragraphs 2-7

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Australian real estate firm Dexus DXS.AX said on Friday it would sell an office building in downtown Sydney for A$293.1 million ($187.73 million), representing a more than 16% discount to its Dec. 31 book value.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the company had signed a conditional deal last month to sell the building, citing its annual report.

The property industry globally, and office building owners in particular, are struggling as home working and e-commerce lead tenants to reconsider floor space just as higher interest rates reduce building values and raise debt servicing costs.

Dexus' downtown Sydney building was independently valued at A$350 million in December 2022, according to company filings. The company will own a A$50 million stake in the trust that will hold the property, it said in a statement.

In June, the company also sold one of its premium office buildings in Sydney's central business district for A$393.1 million, a near 17% discount to an independent valuation made in December.

Dexus CEO Darren Steinberg said on Wednesday forced sales were off the cards because it had raised enough financing from banks and a recent note issue to fund its pipeline and would only sell assets to recycle cash into higher-yielding projects.

($1 = 1.5613 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.