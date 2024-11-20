Dexus Industria REIT Highlights Strategic Focus at AGM

Dexus Industria REIT (AU:DXI) has released an update.

Dexus Industria REIT, a significant player in Australia’s industrial real estate market, has showcased its strategic focus on high-quality assets and disciplined capital management during its 2024 Annual General Meeting. With a portfolio heavily weighted towards well-located industrial properties and a low gearing ratio, DXI is committed to delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns for investors. The company is actively enhancing its portfolio through developments, attracting major tenants like Amazon and Hello Fresh, while maintaining its ESG commitments, including net zero status across its managed properties.

