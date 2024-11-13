Dexus Industria REIT Finalizes Quarterly Distribution

Dexus Industria REIT (AU:DXI) has released an update.

Dexus Industria REIT has confirmed the final distribution rate for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. This announcement updates a previous notification and relates to their fully paid ordinary units stapled securities. Investors can access further details on the company’s website ahead of the distribution payment.

