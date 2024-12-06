Dexus Dropped in S&P/ASX 50 Index Update

Dexus (AU:DXS) has released an update.

The S&P Dow Jones Indices has announced its quarterly rebalance of the S&P/ASX indices, effective December 23, 2024, with notable changes including the removal of Dexus from the S&P/ASX 50 Index. Investors should pay attention to these shifts as they reflect strategic realignments in the indices, potentially impacting investment portfolios. Such changes can signal new opportunities or challenges in the Australian financial markets.

