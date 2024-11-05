News & Insights

Stocks

Dexus Director Increases Shareholding with New Purchase

November 05, 2024 — 08:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dexus (AU:DXS) has released an update.

Dexus has reported a change in the indirect interest of Director Rhoda Phillippo, who acquired an additional 2,100 ordinary shares, bringing her total to 15,000 shares. The acquisition was made through an on-market purchase valued at approximately $14,987.97, indicating confident investment moves within the company.

For further insights into AU:DXS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DEXSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.