Dexus Director Increases Shareholding with New Purchase

Dexus has reported a change in the indirect interest of Director Rhoda Phillippo, who acquired an additional 2,100 ordinary shares, bringing her total to 15,000 shares. The acquisition was made through an on-market purchase valued at approximately $14,987.97, indicating confident investment moves within the company.

