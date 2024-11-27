Dexus Announces Director’s Change in Performance Rights

Dexus (AU:DXS) has released an update.

Dexus has announced a change in the indirect interest of Director Ross Du Vernet, involving the grant of 23,260 Performance Rights under the FY24 Short-Term Incentive Rights Plan. This update reflects a strategic move by Dexus to align management incentives with company performance, a point of interest for investors tracking executive decisions and their potential impact on stock value.

