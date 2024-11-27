News & Insights

Stocks

Dexus Announces Director’s Change in Performance Rights

November 27, 2024 — 01:31 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dexus (AU:DXS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dexus has announced a change in the indirect interest of Director Ross Du Vernet, involving the grant of 23,260 Performance Rights under the FY24 Short-Term Incentive Rights Plan. This update reflects a strategic move by Dexus to align management incentives with company performance, a point of interest for investors tracking executive decisions and their potential impact on stock value.

For further insights into AU:DXS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DEXSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.