Dexterra Group (HZNOF) Price Target Increased by 13.08% to 9.03

The average one-year price target for Dexterra Group (OTCPK:HZNOF) has been revised to $9.03 / share. This is an increase of 13.08% from the prior estimate of $7.98 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.25 to a high of $10.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 125.72% from the latest reported closing price of $4.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dexterra Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HZNOF is 0.01%, an increase of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.38% to 584K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 175K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares , representing a decrease of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZNOF by 4.17% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 157K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares , representing a decrease of 7.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZNOF by 17.21% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 130K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares , representing a decrease of 15.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZNOF by 9.09% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing a decrease of 22.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HZNOF by 13.95% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.