Dexin China Shares Secure Amid Legal Challenge

Dexin China Holdings Company Limited (HK:2019) has released an update.

Dexin China Holdings Company Limited has announced the granting of a validation order by the High Court of Hong Kong, ensuring that share transfers remain valid despite a winding-up petition filed by China Construction Bank (Asia). Shareholders and potential investors are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities, with further updates to be provided in accordance with the Listing Rules.

