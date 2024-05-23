Dexin China Holdings Schedules Crucial EGM

Dexin China Holdings Company Limited (HK:2019) has released an update.

Dexin China Holdings Company Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on June 12, 2024, in Hangzhou, where shareholders will vote on a series of transactions related to underground parking space use rights and an equity transfer agreement. Shareholders are entitled to appoint proxies to vote on their behalf and must register transfers by June 5, 2024, to be eligible to vote. The meeting will address the resolutions outlined in the company’s circular dated May 23, 2024.

For further insights into HK:2019 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.