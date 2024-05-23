News & Insights

Stocks

Dexin China Holdings Schedules Crucial EGM

May 23, 2024 — 06:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dexin China Holdings Company Limited (HK:2019) has released an update.

Dexin China Holdings Company Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on June 12, 2024, in Hangzhou, where shareholders will vote on a series of transactions related to underground parking space use rights and an equity transfer agreement. Shareholders are entitled to appoint proxies to vote on their behalf and must register transfers by June 5, 2024, to be eligible to vote. The meeting will address the resolutions outlined in the company’s circular dated May 23, 2024.

For further insights into HK:2019 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.