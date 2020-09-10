Dexia Group Posts Wider Loss In H1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dexia Group (DXBGF.PK, DEX.L) reported a first half net loss, Group share, of 759 million euros compared to a loss of 546 million euros, previous year. The company said its results for the first half period was severely marked by the consequences of the pandemic. The net loss Group share generated by recurring elements was 380 million euros in the first half of 2020, compared to a loss of 151 million euros, prior year.

Based on recurring elements, first half net banking loss was at 93 million euros, mainly reflecting the Group's net interest margin. This is compared to a loss of 7 million euros, last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.