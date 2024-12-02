Dexelance S.p.A. Advances Share Buyback Plan

Italian Design Brands SpA (IT:DEX) has released an update.

Dexelance S.p.A., a leader in Italian design, announced the repurchase of 3,326 ordinary shares at an average price of 8.7629 euros, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and its confidence in future growth.

