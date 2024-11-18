DexCom's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DXCM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for DexCom.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $232,705, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $264,821.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $95.0 for DexCom over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of DexCom stands at 671.0, with a total volume reaching 1,728.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in DexCom, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $95.0, throughout the last 30 days.

DexCom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.6 $21.1 $21.3 $90.00 $95.8K 30 52 DXCM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $1.1 $1.0 $1.07 $88.00 $82.7K 0 853 DXCM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $80.00 $46.5K 1.9K 211 DXCM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.5 $4.4 $4.4 $78.00 $42.2K 0 107 DXCM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $21.3 $20.9 $20.9 $75.00 $41.8K 24 0

About DexCom

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

Having examined the options trading patterns of DexCom, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of DexCom With a trading volume of 2,245,122, the price of DXCM is up by 1.15%, reaching $76.75. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 80 days from now. What The Experts Say On DexCom

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $96.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest DexCom options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

