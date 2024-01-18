DexCom's (DXCM) G7 Links With Tandem's Insulin Pump in Europe

DexCom, Inc. DXCM announced that its latest G7 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system can now connect with the Tandem Diabetes Care's t:slim X2 insulin pump featuring Control-IQ technology in countries across Europe and in South Africa. This groundbreaking collaboration not only solidifies Dexcom's position as the global leader in CGM connectivity but also propels the company to new heights in advancing Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) systems.

Per DXCM, its G7 CGM system is the smallest and most accurate CGM system that can connect with Tandem Diabetes Care’s AID system, t:slim X2 insulin pump. The connectivity between these two devices was allowed in the U.S. market last month.

Price Performance

DexCom’s shares have risen 17.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 0.5% growth. The S&P 500 Index has increased 22% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Proven Clinical Efficacy

Dexcom's pioneering role in CGM connectivity spans over a decade, with a track record of powering AID systems for more than 1 million patient years. The clinically meaningful health outcome achieved with the t:slim X2 insulin pump and Control-IQ technology is underscored by the seamless integration with Dexcom's CGM technology. The recent COMISAIR seven-year follow-up, the longest prospective real-world CGM study, reaffirms Dexcom's dominance, demonstrating sustained reductions in HbA1c and a lower risk of diabetic retinopathy progression.

Advantages of Dexcom G7 Integration

With a rapid 30-minute sensor warm-up time, predictive urgent low alerts, and the elimination of fingersticks from day one, the G7 sets a new standard in CGM technology. Users can also share real-time glucose data with loved ones through remote monitoring capabilities, enhancing both patient and caregiver experience.

Endorsements from Dr. Nicholas Argento, MD FACE, emphasize the positive impacts of AID systems coupled with real-time CGM. Increased time in range, fewer hypoglycemic incidents and greater peace of mind will likely benefit individuals in managing diabetes. Tandem Diabetes Care will provide a free remote software update to all in-warranty t:slim X2 users to support the integration of Dexcom G7.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the AID system market was valued at $749.2 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% by 2030.

With Dexcom G7 sensors for t:slim X2 pump now available through Durable Medical Equipment distributors, and pharmacy availability on the horizon, Dexcom is poised to further solidify its foothold in diabetes care. The strategic partnership with Tandem Diabetes Care marks a significant step toward providing cutting-edge solutions that empower individuals with diabetes and healthcare providers alike, setting a new standard for integrated diabetes management.

Notable Developments

In October, DexCom exited third-quarter 2023 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective estimates. Impressive contributions from the Sensor segment, and domestic and international revenue growth were the key catalysts. Moreover, the expansion of coverage for CGM systems during the quarter supported growth. This trend is likely to continue for the rest of 2023. The availability of new sensors like G6 and G7 in new international markets is also boosting revenue growth.

In August, DexCom announced that its G6 CGM system can now connect with the Omnipod 5 AID system in Germany. The Omnipod 5 AID system has been developed by Insulet Corporation.

DexCom, Inc. Price

DexCom, Inc. price | DexCom, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DexCom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space areDaVita Inc. DVA, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI and Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR.

DaVita, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 17.3%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 36.6%. You can seethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DaVita’s shares have risen 38% compared with the industry’s 9% growth in the past year.

Merit Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11.5%. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 14.4%.

Merit Medical’s shares have risen 12.3% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth in the past year.

Integer Holdings, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.8%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 11.9%.

Integer Holdings’ shares have risen 40.4% compared with the industry’s 0.3% growth in the past year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.