DexCom Unusual Options Activity For July 15

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on DexCom. Our analysis of options history for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $308,168, and 2 were calls, valued at $127,500.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $130.0 for DexCom, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DexCom's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DexCom's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

DexCom 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.1 $4.9 $5.0 $115.00 $100.0K 658 14 DXCM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $7.8 $7.6 $7.7 $105.00 $83.9K 1.5K 2 DXCM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $21.8 $21.4 $21.41 $130.00 $79.1K 338 60 DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.2 $15.0 $15.1 $120.00 $45.3K 1.5K 7 DXCM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $8.0 $7.6 $7.7 $105.00 $39.2K 1.5K 2

About DexCom

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

Where Is DexCom Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,754,526, with DXCM's price down by -0.92%, positioned at $113.01. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 10 days. What Analysts Are Saying About DexCom

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $126.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for DexCom, targeting a price of $120. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on DexCom with a target price of $132.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for DexCom with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.