DexCom Unusual Options Activity For August 30

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DXCM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for DexCom.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $606,156, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $391,000.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $75.0 for DexCom during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of DexCom stands at 398.14, with a total volume reaching 11,462.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in DexCom, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $75.0, throughout the last 30 days.

DexCom Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $4.7 $4.5 $4.6 $75.00 $390.9K 544 861 DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $1.65 $0.9 $1.55 $70.00 $132.8K 105 857 DXCM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.8 $6.7 $6.8 $60.00 $80.9K 593 89 DXCM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $1.7 $1.4 $1.4 $69.00 $62.4K 394 54 DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $2.3 $2.1 $2.25 $70.00 $56.2K 105 2.5K

About DexCom

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

Having examined the options trading patterns of DexCom, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of DexCom Currently trading with a volume of 1,665,804, the DXCM's price is up by 0.3%, now at $69.83. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days. What The Experts Say On DexCom

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $90.66666666666667.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $90. An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on DexCom, which currently sits at a price target of $82. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for DexCom, targeting a price of $100.

