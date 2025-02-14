DexCom Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on DexCom. Our analysis of options history for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $399,800, and 8 were calls, valued at $305,770.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $120.0 for DexCom over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DexCom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DexCom's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

DexCom Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $4.7 $5.1 $70.00 $145.3K 1.2K 500 DXCM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.5 $5.3 $5.3 $70.00 $113.4K 1.2K 214 DXCM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.7 $6.6 $6.6 $75.00 $109.5K 592 239 DXCM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $14.0 $12.1 $14.0 $75.00 $70.0K 50 50 DXCM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.45 $1.35 $1.35 $90.00 $47.2K 1.7K 597

About DexCom

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

Having examined the options trading patterns of DexCom, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of DexCom With a trading volume of 4,506,895, the price of DXCM is up by 6.21%, reaching $89.31. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now. Expert Opinions on DexCom

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $101.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on DexCom, maintaining a target price of $82. * An analyst from Baird upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $104. * In a positive move, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $115. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on DexCom, maintaining a target price of $103.

