DexCom Stock: Earnings Beat and New Market Access Drive Bull Case

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) has once again demonstrated its formidable position in the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market, delivering outstanding first-quarter 2025 financial results that underscore its sustained momentum. The company's performance, driven by strong product demand, successful innovation, and strategic market access expansion, strongly supports an ambitious trajectory for the remainder of 2025, indicating a clear path towards further solidifying its leadership in diabetes technology.

DexCom's Strong Start to an Ambitious Year

DexCom’s earnings report for the first quarter of 2025 revealed substantial revenue growth reaching $1.036 billion, a 12% increase reported and a 14% organic rise year-over-year. This marks the second consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue growth. Organic revenue, excluding foreign exchange and non-CGM impacts, was $1.046 billion.

The U.S. market was a key driver, with revenue increasing by 15% to $750.5 million, indicating strong domestic demand. International markets also contributed significantly, with a 7% reported and a 12% organic revenue growth to $285.5 million.

A notable achievement was the record number of new customer starts, particularly within the Type 2 non-insulin using population. This highlights the expanding adoption of CGM technology across a broader patient base. CEO Kevin Sayer stated in the earnings call that DexCom achieved strong revenue results and secured significant new Type 2 coverage in the first quarter.

This strong performance occurred despite short-term supply challenges from a prior sensor shipment issue. DexCom prioritized customer care through proactive communication, which helped normalize channel inventory levels by the end of Q1 2025.

In terms of profitability, Q1 2025 GAAP operating income was $133.7 million (12.9% of revenue), and Non-GAAP operating income was $143.1 million (13.8% of revenue). The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $230.4 million, representing 22.2% of revenue.

DexCom's Innovation Engine Powers Market Expansion

DexCom’s market leadership is supported by key innovations and expanded access. The Dexcom G7 15-Day system, cleared by the FDA after Q1 2025, is set to launch in H2 2025 with extended wear time and improved accuracy. The Stelo OTC biosensor, launched in Q1 2025 and available on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), has attracted over 200,000 app downloads with growing use among people with Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and wellness-focused users.

Crucially, DexCom has expanded coverage: as of January 2025, two major PBMs now cover Dexcom CGM for all diabetes patients, with a third adding G7 coverage in Summer 2025. This could extend CGM access to nearly six million Type 2 non-insulin users by year-end, supported by an ongoing clinical trial. International growth is also accelerating, especially in Japan and France, via the Dexcom One platform.

DexCom's 2025 Guidance Reflects Strategic Confidence

DexCom maintains a strong outlook, reiterating its full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $4.60 billion, representing an approximate 14% increase over 2024. The launch of the Stelo OTC device is projected to contribute 2-3% to this growth.

While the revenue target is unchanged, DexCom has revised its Non-GAAP gross profit margin guidance to approximately 62%, a decrease from the previous 64-65% range. This adjustment is attributed to near-term investments aimed at supporting long-term expansion. These investments include the effects of Q1 results focused on customer supply, ongoing expedited freight costs to quickly replenish internal inventory to a 60-90 day supply to meet rising demand, and proactive planning for potential indirect tariff impacts on supply expenses and foreign exchange rate volatility.

Notably, the company reaffirmed its Non-GAAP operating margin guidance at approximately 21% and its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance at approximately 30%. This highlights DexCom's ability to effectively control overall expenses and leverage operational efficiencies, including the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, to mitigate the anticipated pressure on gross margins. Management indicated plans for significant operating expense investments exceeding $100 million for the year, while still achieving these margin targets.

Demonstrating confidence in its intrinsic value and strong cash generation, DexCom announced a new $750 million share repurchase program on May 1, 2025. The company concluded the first quarter with a substantial $2.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, providing considerable financial resources for strategic endeavors.

Why DexCom's Growth Narrative Is Just Beginning

DexCom's first-quarter performance and strategic initiatives provide a compelling picture of a company firmly in control of its market and its future. The combination of financial execution, a pipeline brimming with impactful innovations, the strategic expansion of the Stelo platform, and transformative market access wins positions DexCom for sustained, healthy growth.

The company's ambitious yet well-supported 2025 guidance, even as it makes strategic investments impacting near-term gross margins, reflects a confident leadership team. DexCom appears poised not only to maintain but also expand its dominance in the rapidly evolving and increasingly vital diabetes technology landscape, offering a strong outlook for investors monitoring this dynamic sector.

