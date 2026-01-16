DexCom Stock Declines Following Strong Preliminary Q4 Results

DexCom, Inc. DXCM reported strong preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025. Despite the robust preliminary results, the company’s shares have lost nearly 2.5% since the announcement on Monday.

The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12, 2026.

Per the preliminary report, DexCom achieved fourth-quarter 2025 total revenues of approximately $1.26 billion, a 13% increase from the same period in 2024. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion lies below the preliminary figure.

U.S. revenues reached approximately $892 million, representing 11% growth year over year, while international revenues rose 18% to around $368 million.

DexCom, Inc. Price

DexCom, Inc. price | DexCom, Inc. Quote

DXCM’s Full-Year 2025 Preliminary Results

Per the preliminary report, total revenues for the full year are estimated to be $4.66 billion, up 16% from the comparable 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.64 billion, which lies below the preliminary figure.

The company estimates adjusted gross profit margin and adjusted operating margin of approximately 61% and 20-21%, respectively, for the full year 2025. Third-quarter gross margin was impacted primarily by elevated manufacturing scrap rates and higher freight costs. In contrast, OpEx leverage has offset much of the gross margin pressure during 2025, allowing DexCom to achieve overall margin expansion for the year.

The company expects scrap rates to continue supporting a return toward more normalized margin levels. The reiterated confidence in long-term gross margin expansion, driven by manufacturing improvements, lower complaint rates and the rollout of higher-margin products such as the G7 15-day system, which is expected to have a meaningful margin benefit in 2026 and beyond.

A Brief 2026 Outlook

DexCom provided a positive outlook for 2026, projecting total revenues of $5.16-$5.25 billion, representing an estimated growth of 11-13% over 2025. The company also anticipates adjusted gross profit margin to improve in the range of 63-64% and adjusted operating margin to approximately 22-23%.

The outlook reflects expected sensor volume growth supported by rising CGM adoption among people with diabetes, the ongoing expansion of Stelo, continued growth in international markets and broader industry trends.

DexCom is closing 2025 with solid performance, delivering revenues above its guidance and successfully initiating the launch of its newest G7 15-day system. Strengthening clinical momentum across the CGM market positions the company to sustain its leadership position and extend growth in 2026 through continued innovation and the generation of clinical evidence.

DexCom’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 3.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 6.3% rise and the S&P 500’s 5.2% gain.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DXCM’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, DexCom carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are AtriCure ATRC, Boston Scientific Corporation BSX and Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH.

AtriCure, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has an estimated earnings growth rate of 64.2%. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 67.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AtriCure’s shares have gained 11.6% against the industry’s 6.8% decline in the past three months.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 16.4%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.4%.

Boston Scientific’s shares have lost 9.3% compared with the industry’s 6.8% decline in the past three months.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.9%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.4%.

Cardinal Health has gained 36.5% compared with the industry’s 12.2% rise in the past three months.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.