DexCom Reports Q4 Earnings, Beats EPS and Revenue Targets

On Thursday afternoon, DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) announced its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results. The maker of continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes management reported an overall strong quarter during which key metrics beat Wall Street's expectations.

Revenue came in at $462.8 million, up 37% from the $338 million it brought in during Q4 2018. While sales growth in the U.S. market was strong, its biggest increase came from international markets, where sales rose by 52%. The domestic market still provides for 81% of the company's total income, however.

DexCom's GAAP net income was $92.7 million in Q4, a marked turnaround from the $179.7 million GAAP net loss it produced in the year-ago period.

Image source: Getty Images.

One metric that changed noticeably for the worse was DexCom's cash position, which fell from $1.14 billion at the close of 2018 to just $446.2 million as of the end of 2019.

For the most part, however, the company has exceeded analysts' expectations. Wall Street had expected $441.0 million in quarterly revenue for the company, a figure that DexCom beat handily, while analysts' consensus EPS forecast of $0.74 turned out to be well below the GAAP EPS of $1.00 that the biotech company reported.

Further details

DexCom is a medical device manufacturer known for its diabetes monitoring systems, and its technology is a core feature in the products of a number of insulin pump makers, such as Tandem Diabetes Care. DexCom's stock rose 4.9% in after-hours trading Thursday following the quarterly release.

10 stocks we like better than DexCom

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DexCom wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Mark Prvulovic has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.