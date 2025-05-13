Markets
DXCM

DexCom Promotes COO Jacob Leach To Additional Role Of President

May 13, 2025 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) announced Tuesday the promotion of Jacob Leach to president, in addition to his current role as chief operating officer, which he has held since 2022.

With more than 21 years of leadership experience at Dexcom, Leach helped steer the company's biosensing platforms since the launch of its first commercial system.

In his role as COO, Leach provides end-to-end responsibility for product development at Dexcom as well as oversight of executive leadership functions, including global operations, research and development, quality management, regulatory and medical affairs.

Now in his role as president, Leach will take on the additional responsibility of oversight of Dexcom's corporate development and strategy efforts.

Leach has served as Executive Vice President and COO at Dexcom since August 2022. Prior to becoming COO, he served as Chief Technology Officer, leading Dexcom's research, product development, project management and engineering departments.

Leach joined Dexcom in 2004, and for almost 20 years has helped lead technology development at Dexcom.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DXCM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.