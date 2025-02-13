DexCom Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in DXCM usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for DexCom. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 37% being bullish and 62% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $421,287, and there was a single call, worth $49,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $87.5 for DexCom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DexCom's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DexCom's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $87.5 in the last 30 days.

DexCom Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $3.7 $3.5 $3.66 $84.00 $145.8K 83 415 DXCM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $5.3 $5.0 $5.1 $85.00 $86.6K 172 0 DXCM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $15.4 $15.3 $15.4 $85.00 $53.9K 1.2K 76 DXCM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.1 $10.9 $11.0 $80.00 $49.5K 1.4K 74 DXCM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.2 $80.00 $48.0K 1.5K 169

About DexCom

Dexcom designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients. CGM systems serve as an alternative to the traditional blood glucose meter process, and the company is evolving its CGM systems to provide integration with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem for automatic insulin delivery.

Present Market Standing of DexCom Currently trading with a volume of 3,574,013, the DXCM's price is up by 0.13%, now at $83.98. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. Expert Opinions on DexCom

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $109.5.

* An analyst from Baird upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $104. * An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for DexCom with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

