DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) shareholder returns have been massive, earning 858% in 5 years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Just think about the savvy investors who held DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares for the last five years, while they gained 858%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's even up 3.0% in the last week. But this might be partly because the broader market had a good week last week, gaining 2.4%. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, DexCom moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the DexCom share price is up 384% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 123% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 69% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 104.74, the market remains optimistic.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:DXCM Earnings Per Share Growth December 25th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that DexCom shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 61% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 57%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with DexCom (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

