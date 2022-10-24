DexCom Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Horton

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) has taken over the #45 spot from Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of DexCom Inc versus Horton Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (DXCM plotted in blue; DHI plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of DXCM vs. DHI:

DXCM is currently trading up about 1.4%, while DHI is up about 0.7% midday Monday.

