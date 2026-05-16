DexCom Maps G8 Launch, Coverage Expansion and Double-Digit Growth at Investor Day

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) used its 2026 Investor Day to outline a long-range plan centered on new product launches, broader insurance coverage for continuous glucose monitoring, international expansion and margin improvement.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jake Leach said the company’s next phase will be driven by an advanced product portfolio, growing clinical and economic evidence supporting CGM access, and scalable solutions that management believes can support durable double-digit growth and strong cash flow generation.

Leach said Dexcom served more than 3.5 million patients at the end of last year, up from 900,000 in 2020, and grew revenue to $4.6 billion last year. He said the company is operating at margins above 20%, with “additional room to go.”

Dexcom Highlights Product Roadmap, Including G8

Leach said Dexcom recently launched its G7 15 Day product in the U.S., with an optimized algorithm and extended wear time. He said the rollout is proceeding as expected, with the company on track to convert nearly half of its U.S. base to the product by the end of the year. Dexcom also now has Tandem compatibility for the 15-day product, joining Beta Bionics and Insulet, he said.

The company plans to begin rolling out G7 15 Day internationally in the second half of this year, subject to regulatory approvals. Leach said 15-day sensor wear will become the baseline for future products.

Dexcom also detailed its next-generation G8 platform, which Leach described as a “step change” rather than an incremental update. He said G8 will be 50% smaller than G7 and designed to improve accuracy, reliability, connectivity and system design. According to Leach, G8 will use a new silicon chip design and algorithm to measure additional signals beyond glucose, allowing the system to adapt to physiological variability in real time.

Leach said Dexcom teams are working toward submission of G8 next year, which could support a launch at the end of 2027 or early 2028, depending on regulatory review timing. He added that a multi-analyte version of G8 is planned behind the initial product.

Clinical Evidence and Coverage Expansion Remain Central to Strategy

Leach emphasized Dexcom’s history of using clinical data to expand access to CGM, citing the DIaMonD trial and the MOBILE study. He said the company’s next randomized controlled trial, CONNECT, will read out at the American Diabetes Association meeting in New Orleans on June 6.

The CONNECT trial is focused on A1C reduction in people with type 2 diabetes who are not on insulin. Leach said Dexcom believes the study could serve as an “anchor” for expanding access to CGM for all people with diabetes in the U.S. and internationally.

Management said it expects a Medicare coverage decision for people with type 2 diabetes not using insulin sometime between now and the end of the year, with coverage taking effect next year. For planning purposes, Leach said the company assumes coverage begins in the middle of next year, though he said Dexcom will be ready if it comes earlier.

Commercial Plan Focuses on U.S. Access and International Growth

Chief Commercial Officer Jon Coleman said Dexcom has prepared for broader adoption by expanding its U.S. sales force, improving pharmacy coverage and focusing more attention on primary care physicians, who manage many type 2 diabetes patients.

Coleman said there are 15 million covered lives in the U.S. today and that the company expects coverage to double by 2027. He said Dexcom expects CMS coverage to add 12 million lives, with an additional 3 million expected from Medicaid formularies coming online.

Coleman also said the company is using its Stelo product to learn how to better serve type 2 diabetes patients not using insulin. He said upcoming app enhancements are designed to provide more personalized insights on meals, exercise and behavior change, and that these capabilities are expected to migrate into Dexcom’s G-Series products.

Internationally, Coleman said Dexcom plans to use a portfolio strategy tailored to different reimbursement environments. He said the company will use its G-Series product in markets with broad reimbursement, Dexcom ONE+ in markets with tiered reimbursement and a new product called Flex in markets with limited reimbursement. Flex has been pre-launched in Germany and is aimed at people with type 2 diabetes on basal insulin or not using insulin, Coleman said.

Dexcom also plans to expand Stelo into Korea, Australia, New Zealand and later the U.K., Coleman said. He identified India, Brazil and Mexico as three large markets Dexcom plans to enter within the next two years, citing a combined 15 million intensive insulin therapy users across those countries.

Long-Range Financial Targets and Share Repurchases

Chief Financial Officer Jereme Sylvain said Dexcom expects revenue growth of more than 10% each year through 2030, clarifying that the target is not an average compound growth rate. He said the outlook includes assumptions for competitive bidding beginning in 2028, competitor product launches and price and mix pressure.

Sylvain said Dexcom expects covered lives globally to increase from a little over 23 million this year to about 52 million by the end of the long-range plan. He said the percentage of covered people using CGM is expected to decline over that period, indicating additional penetration opportunity beyond 2030.

The company expects gross margin to reach the high 60% range by the end of the long-range plan, aided by the shift to 15-day products and G8, which Sylvain said is expected to cost at least 10% less to make than G7. Dexcom also expects non-GAAP operating margin to reach 29% to 30% and adjusted EBITDA margin to reach 36% to 37% by the end of the plan.

Sylvain said Dexcom has authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program that will be fully executed in 2026. Going forward, he said the company expects to apply at least 50% of annual free cash flow to share repurchases.

Governance, Operations and Longer-Term Opportunities

Leach said Dexcom is recruiting for a new Chief Product Officer role focused on customer-centered innovation, product vision and release cadence. He also said the company has combined manufacturing, supply chain and quality under Zef Cisneros, a new leader with medtech experience in high-volume manufacturing and lean practices.

Leach said Dexcom has been working with Elliott Management to recruit two new directors with medtech and high-volume operations experience. He also said Dexcom will repurpose its board Technology Committee into an Operations and Innovation Committee, with oversight of both innovation and company operations.

Looking beyond the company’s long-range plan, Leach said Dexcom sees future opportunities in disease prevention, hospital glucose monitoring and multi-analyte sensing. He said Dexcom believes it has a clear path to FDA approval for the first continuous glucose monitor for routine hospital use and is looking to launch a hospital product next year.

Leach also highlighted continuous potassium monitoring as a potential future opportunity, particularly for patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease or cardiovascular disease. He said Dexcom believes a system combining glucose and potassium sensing could provide an early warning system for hyperkalemia while also supporting glucose management.

About DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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