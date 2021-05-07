DexCom, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DXCM) Business Is Trailing The Market But Its Shares Aren't

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 66.4x DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 20x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for DexCom as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:DXCM Price Based on Past Earnings May 7th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think DexCom's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Enough Growth For DexCom?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like DexCom's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 233%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 5.8% each year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's alarming that DexCom's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On DexCom's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of DexCom's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for DexCom (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than DexCom. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

